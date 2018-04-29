Crime
Woman recovering after attack by black bear in Sault Ste. Marie

By Staff The Canadian Press

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. – An Ontario woman is recovering from a black bear attack after running into a mother and her cubs.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says the woman was walking her dog Saturday night on Old Goulais Bay Road, when she encountered the mother bear.

Police had previously issued a warning about the bear, which had been spotted in the area with three cubs.

The bear attacked the woman, and police say she escaped with several puncture wounds to her back and cuts to her head.

Investigators say family members responded to calls for help and the bears ran off.

The woman was transported to Sault Area Hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

