38th annual Calgary Police Half Marathon raises funds for youth

Sunday marks the 38th annual running of the Calgary Police Half Marathon at Mount Royal University, which will raise funds for six different youth-based programs.

The programs are funded through the Calgary Police Foundation which helped more than 8,500 youth last year. The programs prevent youth from a life of crime or becoming victims of crime.

Calgary Police work with youth through education, early intervention and prevention.

WATCH: Learn more about the 2018 Calgary Police Half Marathon

This is the second year the Calgary Police Half Marathon has partnered with the Calgary Police Foundation.

More than 1,300 people participated in the Calgary Police Half Marathon events, including the 10K, 5K Run & Walk and 1K.

The half marathon welcomes six-time Olympic medalist Cindy Klassen, who met with participants, handed out medals and signed autographs.