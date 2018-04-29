Nashville country singer pens new playoff song for Winnipeg Jets

It’s a chant Winnipeggers know well. Go Jets Go.

Now it’s the theme of a new song written by country singer Courtney Lynn.

“It was written in one night,” she said. “I hope everyone is singing along with us back home. We can’t wait to cheer with you.”

Lynn, who is originally from Winnipeg, wrote the song with fellow prairie singer Rod Jansen.

“We wrote this song to keep the Winnipeg pride going here in Nashville for the series,” Lynn said. “We decided to do it for the Jets and to pump it up here in Nashville and to pump it up back home in Winnipeg.”

The song plays on some familiar themes for Winnipeg fans, including the whiteout.

“There’s a storm coming from the land of the ice and the snow,” Lynn sings. “There’s going to be a whiteout when the ice hits the puck. We’re tougher, rougher, bigger than all the rest.”

That’s just the beginning of the song and Lynn hopes, it’s just the beginning of a long playoff run for the Jets.

“We’re in round two right now. Game tonight and I can’t wait.”