Winnipeg Jets fans beaming with pride in enemy Nashville territory

There’s a lot less yellow around downtown Nashville Saturday.

You don’t see any jerseys or Predators shirts flocking around Bridgestone Arena.

In fact, it’s fairly quiet out front… for Nashville that is.

The Winnipeg Jets snagged the first win in the series Friday night beating the Predators 4 – 1.

READ MORE: Winnipeg vs. Nashville: How similar histories are creating a storied rivalry

While the Jets won on the ice, outside the arena, fans tried to hold their own.

“It’s a sea of gold or orange or yellow or whatever colour that is,” Winnipeg fan Bruce McIvor said. “Obviously they’re very passionate fans so we have to be careful and mind ours p’s and q’s.”

McIvor brought his son to the game as a graduation present. The two spent Thursday travelling for nearly 12 hours to get there.

“Worth it to be able to come down and be here for round two,” he said.

McIvor and his son both proudly sported their Jets jerseys. For the game at least.

“We’re staying at a hotel right across the street,” he said. “[After the game] jerseys off, party clothes on.”

David Blatt was also decked out in his finest whites for the party. His brother… not so much.

“He’s scared to wear his Jets jersey and went and bought a Predators jersey,” David Blatt said. “Not impressed.”

READ MORE: Getting to Smashville — Winnipeg Jets fans take prairie pride south

The Predators ‘smash car’ this round is a plane with the Winnipeg Jets logo painted on it.

In what has now become a Predators’ tradition, fans lined up and paid $5 to take a swing for charity.

But Winnipeggers did their best to protect the team.

Dave Janeson happily dropped the cash but it wasn’t to take a swing at it.

“I am going to go in there and try to protect it,” Janeson said. “I need about 50 other Jets fans and we can surround the plane and protect it.”

Fans know the smack talk among the opposing sides is all in good fun.

“We’ve had a lot of good comments,” Brad Fisher said.

And for now… it’s remained friendly.