Video shows Porsche ramming into Toronto police vehicle before driver flees

Toronto Police say a man has been arrested after ramming a stolen Porsche into a police SUV on Saturday.

Video obtained by Global News shows the white Porsche driving on the shoulder of the Gardiner Expressway westbound at Dufferin Street and ramming into the police vehicle.

READ MORE: Over $1.7 million raised for victims of Toronto van attack

The police vehicle then takes a sharp turn in an apparent attempt to pin the driver inside the Porsche, but he manages to scramble out of the car and flee on foot.

Police say the man has since been arrested, and that there were no injuries as a result of the collision.

— With files from Jeremy Cohn

Follow @Kalvapalle