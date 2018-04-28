Elections N.S. wrap up investigation into $42K of political contributions

The agency responsible for conducting provincial elections in Nova Scotia has wrapped up an investigation into $42,000 worth of political contributions that they say should have been transferred to an electoral district association decades ago.

Elections Nova Scotia spokesman Andy LeBlanc says some of these funds raised for Liberal candidates in the electoral district of Northside Westmount date back to 1993.

The riding was formerly known as Cape Breton North and represents Westmount, North Sydney and Sydney Mines.

LeBlanc says any money left over at the end of an election campaign is supposed to be transferred to the electoral district association, where it must be noted in financial reports and may be used for future elections.

In this case, the money is sitting in a separate account held by Philip Murray, who was an official agent for Liberal candidates in the 1993, 1998 and 2003 general elections.

Elections Nova Scotia found the fund was used occasionally as seed money for Liberal candidates running in general and byelections.

The agency has directed Murray to transfer the funds to the Liberal Northside Westmount Electoral District Association by May 14.