April 28, 2018 2:44 pm

Calgary weather: Hot today, not so hot tomorrow with rain, cold temperatures

By Weather Specialist  Global News

By Saturday at noon, Calgary's temperature at the airport sat at 23C.

After Friday’s official high temperature of 22.8°C at the Calgary International Airport, Saturday afternoon is looking even hotter.

The day will start with plenty of sunshine, then we’ll see increasing afternoon cloudiness. The mercury is expected to rise to 26°C, however, some of our local stations across the city could measure temperatures a degree or two higher.

Our record high for this day in history is 28.3°C, which was set in 1926.

Don’t get used to the heat, though. An intense low-pressure system from the west will move in overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, bringing a brisk north wind, cold temperatures and rain.

Moisture from the Pacific will bring rain into southern Alberta on Sunday, April 29, 2018

On Sunday, expect a high of around 7°C in the morning with temperatures falling into the afternoon, a north wind gusting to 60 km/h, and 10 to 15 mm of rain.

Our average daytime high for this time of the year is 13.8°C.

Here’s a look at your 3-day forecast in Calgary:

Summer like temperatures expected in Calgary on Saturday, April 28, 2018 ahead of a cold front.

