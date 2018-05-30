Ontario election 2018: Niagara West riding

Voters in Niagara West head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Joe Kanee

PC: Sam Oosterhoff (incumbent)

NDP: Curtis Fric

Green: Jessica Tillmanns

Geography

The new, largely rural riding of Niagara West includes Grimsby, Lincoln, West Lincoln, Pelham, Wainfleet and other communities in between Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.

History

The riding formerly known as Niagara West-Glanbrook was redrawn for the 2018 election to exclude the Glanbrook area of Hamilton and extend as far south as Lake Erie.

Since 2016, Niagara West-Glanbrook has been represented by Sam Oosteroff, who was elected at age 19 in a byelection to replace former PC leader Tim Hudak.

Hudak had held the riding since it was created for the 2007 election.

By the numbers

A large riding at 1,122 sq. km, Niagara West has a population of 90,840