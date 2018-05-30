Ontario election 2018: Niagara Falls riding

Voters in Niagara Falls head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Dean Demizio

PC: Chuck McShane

NDP: Wayne Gates (incumbent)

Green: Karen Fraser

Geography

The Niagara Falls riding stretches from Lake Ontario to Lake Erie along the Niagara River, and includes Niagara-on-the-Lake and Fort Erie and the city of Niagara Falls.

History

Former Niagara councillor Wayne Gates won this seat in a byelection in 2014 and then again in the general election that year.

The Liberals, which previously held the seat for a decade under Kim Craitor, finished well back that year with 14.4 per cent of the vote.

By the numbers

136,290 people live in this 680 sq. km riding as of 2016.