New clinic in Kelowna for mental health patients

People dealing with mental health issues can get help from a team of experts at a new clinic in downtown Kelowna.

That’s provided they have a family physician and a referral.

The Cedar Sage Health and Wellness clinic is located on the second floor of the Interior Health building on Ellis Street.

“With this new clinic in place, people in the Kelowna region will be able to connect with holistic mental health and substance use supports that will help them along their road to recovery and healing,” said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy in a news release.

The clinic’s name was chosen in consultation with Aboriginal communities.

Cedar and sage are used in First Nation medicines and smudging ceremonies.

After the clinic becomes fully operational people without family doctors will be accepted.

It’s expected the clinic will serve about 30 patients daily.

“The clinic is designed for people living with mental health conditions or substance use who are facing new challenges and are struggling to cope,” said IH Board Chair Dr. Doug Cochrane.