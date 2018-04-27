Andrea Bradden, 33, killed in Toronto van attack

Andrea Bradden of Woodbridge, Ont. has been identified as a victim killed in Monday’s van attack.

Global News has confirmed that Bradden worked as an account executive at a Toronto location of the company Gartner.

The City of Caledon’s Mayor Allan Thompson paid tribute to Bradden in a tweet Friday.

READ MORE: These are the victims of the Toronto van attack

“I am deeply saddened to learn that one of the ten pedestrians killed in the tragic incident in Toronto has been identified as former #Caledon student Andrea Bradden,” he wrote.

“Caledon stands with Toronto & other communities affected by this tragedy.”

All identities of those killed were made public by officials Friday afternoon, they included eight females and two males.

Bradden, who was 33 years old, is among the 10 that were killed when a van plowed into pedestrians on a stretch of Yonge Street in northern Toronto.

WATCH: GTA company creates #TorontoStrong t-shirts to support van attack families

Twenty-five-year-old Alek Minassian is facing 10 first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths. He is also facing 13 counts of attempted murder for those injured, and is expected to be charged with several more counts.

— With files from Global News reporter Jamie Mauracher