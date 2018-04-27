Possible fentanyl packaging site discovered in Surrey

Surrey RCMP are investigating what they say could be a possible fentanyl packaging site.

Bailiffs were carrying out a BC Supreme Court writ of possession at a residence in 10400 block of University Drive on Tuesday, when they discovered methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

A search warrant was executed and multiple packaged doses of narcotics were discovered in addition to items used for processing and packaging drugs, along with firearm ammunition.

“We want to prevent this kind of drug from getting anywhere in our city,” Cpl. Eleanore Sturko with the Surrey RCMP said.

Sturko explained the other items found in the home are what suggested it could be a “packaging site.”

“Paper flaps, scales, this type of paraphernalia that’s used to take larger quantities of narcotics and break them down into what would be considered a street, a single dose,” she said.

Sturko hopes this interdiction will have a “significant and positive impact” on preventing overdoses and decrease violence that is associated in the drug trade.

A man was arrested in connection with the investigation but was later released without charges as the investigation is ongoing.

The home was located near the so-called “Whalley Strip,” where some of the city’s most vulnerable people live.