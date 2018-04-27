Man in surgical mask breaks into Richmond home — just to move stuff around

Richmond RCMP have an unusual case on their hands.

They are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly entered a home several times — but never stole anything.

This happened a number of times in early January, but appears to have stopped in mid-February when the owners upgraded their home security set-up.

“This is a highly unusual case from the standpoint of our investigators,” says Cpl. Dennis Hwang in a release.

While investigators have followed up on a number of leads, no suspects have been identified at this time.

“There have not been any losses reported but some property has been damaged and in one instance, items within the residence were meticulously moved and reconfigured in a new location,” Hwang said.

“If not for the security footage, we might have been inclined to consider that the intrusions were the work of some type of poltergeist.”

Police say there have been no past police cases with similar details and no new cases have surfaced.

READ MORE: Richmond RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man found in Fraser River

Richmond RCMP released a security photo in the hope someone might recognize a suspect.

The suspect is described as male, possibly of Asian descent, with a thin build, wearing a black 3/4 length, dark-coloured coat, dark pants and white athletic-style sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact Cpl. Kyle Simpson of the Richmond RCMP General Investigation Section at 604-278-1212 or by email at Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).