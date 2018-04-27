Canada
Holiday Park Golf Course driving range now open

Dust off those clubs and head outside to practice your swing! Another driving range in Saskatoon is open to the public.

Holiday Park Golf Course opened its driving range Friday.

Head golf professional at Holiday Park, Brian Gabrush, tees up at the driving range.

It’s a bit of a later start than usual. Course officials say cold weather put things about two weeks behind schedule, but the actual course should be ready for golfers sometime next week.

Silverwood Golf Course opened its driving range on April 21.

For anyone itching to play a round and shake off some of the rust, Greenbryre Golf and Country Club opens on Saturday.

