April 27, 2018 11:16 am

Ottawa police seek suspect in comic book theft

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a break and enter suspect who made off with over 900 comic books.

Lars Hagberg / File / The Canadian Press
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a break-in in the city’s south end.

The incident occurred between Tuesday, Feb. 6 and Thursday, Feb. 8, in one of Ottawa’s rural south-end communities. A large comic book collection — consisting of an estimated 900 magazines — was stolen. Police have declined to reveal the location of the theft for investigative purposes.

Police also did not release any specific titles or a total value of the collection.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the crime to call their break and enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3515

