Driver pulled from truck after it was struck by train in southern Alberta

A middle-aged Calgary man was rescued by fire crews on Thursday morning after the cab of his semi-truck flipped into an irrigation canal near Coaldale, Alta.

RCMP said the driver was heading west on Highway 3 while a CP Rail train was travelling east parallel to the highway when the truck turned north and cut across the train’s path at Range Road 211.

The trailer overturned on the south side of the tracks, while the cab was thrown into the St. Mary’s River Irrigation District (SMRID) canal, trapping the driver inside.

Lethbridge Fire/EMS responded and the man was pulled out and taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

After the collision, the truck was leaking diesel from its fuel tanks into the canal. The Lethbridge Fire/EMS Hazmat Team responded, along with a number of private contrators, to contain the spill.

Representatives from SMRID and Alberta Environment remained on scene Thursday afternoon, monitoring the spill.

One lane of Highway 3 was blocked for about three hours. As of 2:30 Thursday afternoon, police said the Range Road would be closed for “a few more hours” to allow the tow company to retrieve the cab of the truck out of the canal.

The investigation, and any possible charges, will now be handled by CP Rail Police.