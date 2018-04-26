5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, April 26, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, April 26, 2018.

1- Vancouver World Music Festival

April 26-29

Various Venues throughout Vancouver

Worldmusicfest.ca

2 – Refresh Market

April 27 & 28

West Coast Railway Heritage Park

Refreshmarket.ca

3 – Free Outdoor Boot Camp

Thursdays 10:30AM

Central Plaza, Highstreet Shopping Centre – Abbotsford

SNClubs.com

4 – Earth Day at Cambie

April 28 11AM

Cambie Community Centre, Richmond

Richmond.ca

5 – Ashley MacIsaac LIVE

April 27 & 28

Sagebrush Theatre, Kamloops

Ashleymacisaac.com