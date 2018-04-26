5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, April 26, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, April 26, 2018.
1- Vancouver World Music Festival
April 26-29
Various Venues throughout Vancouver
Worldmusicfest.ca
2 – Refresh Market
April 27 & 28
West Coast Railway Heritage Park
Refreshmarket.ca
3 – Free Outdoor Boot Camp
Thursdays 10:30AM
Central Plaza, Highstreet Shopping Centre – Abbotsford
SNClubs.com
4 – Earth Day at Cambie
April 28 11AM
Cambie Community Centre, Richmond
Richmond.ca
5 – Ashley MacIsaac LIVE
April 27 & 28
Sagebrush Theatre, Kamloops
Ashleymacisaac.com
