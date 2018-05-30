Ontario election 2018: Mississauga—Streetsville riding

Voters in Mississauga—Streetsville head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Bob Delaney

PC: Nina Tangri

NDP: Jacqueline Gujarati

Green: Abhijeet Manay

Geography

The riding is on the west side of Mississauga and its boundaries are Highway 407 on the west, Highway 401 and the Mississauga-Brampton border on the north, Mavis Road, Highway 401, the Credit River and Creditview Road on the east, and Eglinton Avenue West, Erin Mills Parkway and Britannia Road on the south.

History

The riding of Mississauga–Streetsville saw its boundaries shifted after the 2014 Ontario election as a part of a provincial riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. Mississauga—Streetsville had the southeastern portion of the riding incorporated into the new riding of Mississauga—Malton and it picked up the northwestern part of the old Mississauga—Brampton south. The riding is currently represented by long-time Liberal MPP Bob Delaney, who most recently served as Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure.