Construction starts on Montreal’s Sainte-Catherine Street revitalization plan

Construction has begun on a massive new revitalization plan on one of Montreal’s most important commercial areas, Sainte-Catherine Street.

Parts of Sainte-Catherine St already being torn up. Mobility very difficult. Work is part of revitalization project that will last for years. Phase 1: Mansfield Ave to De Bleury by end of 2020. Eventually stretch west to Atwater St. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/lJoL7WOLyx — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) April 26, 2018

The portion of the street from Atwater Avenue to de Bleury Street is getting an entire makeover:

The sidewalks will be widened by 60 per cent,

Traffic lights will be synchronized,

Smart LED street lights will added,

Wifi will be available.

One issue with revitalization of #SainteCatherine Street could be trying to figure out how to share one lane of traffic for cars, trucks, STM buses and cyclists. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/3EXxxfZ17Q — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) April 26, 2018

The first phase involves rebuilding the road between Mansfield and de Bleury streets, narrowing the 650 metre stretch to one lane for all vehicle traffic.

There will be a stopping lane for delivery vehicles, but 144 parking spaces will disappear.

Officials say only eight per cent of cars currently using busy Sainte-Catherine Street drive on it with intention to park.

Construction on this stretch of the street is expected to last until December 2021 and cost $123 million.

The city is also planning to revitalize Phillips Square and Dorchester Square.

#Montreal mayor @Val_Plante introducing new plans to completely revitalize #SainteCatherine Street between Atwater and de Bleury. Phase 1 focuses on 650 metres between Mansfield & de Bleury. Plan is to modernize street and make more pedestrian friendly. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/rj2ipuzLon — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) April 26, 2018

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also has plans to convert McGill College Avenue into a pedestrian walkway between the university and Place Ville-Marie.

The project is is expected to be done in 2022.

