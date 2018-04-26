Construction starts on Montreal’s Sainte-Catherine Street revitalization plan
Construction has begun on a massive new revitalization plan on one of Montreal’s most important commercial areas, Sainte-Catherine Street.
The portion of the street from Atwater Avenue to de Bleury Street is getting an entire makeover:
- The sidewalks will be widened by 60 per cent,
- Traffic lights will be synchronized,
- Smart LED street lights will added,
- Wifi will be available.
The first phase involves rebuilding the road between Mansfield and de Bleury streets, narrowing the 650 metre stretch to one lane for all vehicle traffic.
There will be a stopping lane for delivery vehicles, but 144 parking spaces will disappear.
Officials say only eight per cent of cars currently using busy Sainte-Catherine Street drive on it with intention to park.
Construction on this stretch of the street is expected to last until December 2021 and cost $123 million.
The city is also planning to revitalize Phillips Square and Dorchester Square.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also has plans to convert McGill College Avenue into a pedestrian walkway between the university and Place Ville-Marie.
The project is is expected to be done in 2022.
