Heated sidewalks may not be part of Sainte-Catherine Street facelift

Major construction is set to begin on Sainte-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal Monday.

The long-awaited makeover for one of the city’s key commercial arteries will last until the mid 2020s.

READ MORE: Montreal’s Sainte-Catherine Street to be re-imagined – but how?

“The work is set to replace water pipes, some are over 100 years old,” said Robert Beaudry, Montreal Executive Committee member responsible for economic development.

“It’s going to be a huge construction site and we want to take this opportunity to transform the street configuration to increase the consumer experience as well.”

The city is planning for wider sidewalks, new lighting and more seating areas.

Former Mayor Denis Coderre had intended to install heated sidewalks as well, but Valérie Plante‘s administration doesn’t seem too hot on the idea.

They say the technology hasn’t worked well at Place Vauquelin in Old Montreal, and is too expensive.

“We’re going to see for the warm sidewalks, but it could go out of the plan,” Beaudry told Global News.

The first phase of the construction will be between Mansfield and de Bleury streets.

Construction will be done section by section so the whole stretch isn’t closed all at once.

READ MORE: Steve’s Music Store set to move to Sainte-Catherine Street

“I think it’s going to be tough for us,” said Benami Karima of Jannat Souvenirs.

Work will last for about two years.

“It’s great for the future, but you have to make it through those two years first,” said Abby Craig of Pappa Roti Café.

The city plans to compensate businesses affected by construction.

“We’re working on a plan to give compensation, but it’s not going to be only on Sainte-Catherine Street, it will be all over Montreal,” said Beaudry.

READ MORE: Major changes ahead for Montreal’s Sainte-Catherine Street

The plan now is to redo Phillips Square and Place du Frère André before starting on Sainte-Catherine Street, between Atwater Avenue and Mansfield Street.

Plante is expected to announce her administration’s revised version of the revitalization plan on Jan. 15.