Public cannabis stores in B.C. to operate under retail brand ‘BC Cannabis Stores’

The B.C. government has announced once legalized, public cannabis stores and the online retail store for non-medical cannabis will operate under the new brand BC Cannabis Stores.

The government says this will align with the BC Liquor Stores brand and will be used to support the wholesale distribution and sale of non-medical cannabis.

It is expected the first government-operated retail store and online sales will be up and running by end summer 2018 meaning residents will have access to non-medical cannabis, once legalized.

Retail stores will be permitted to sell a maximum of 30 grams of dried cannabis (or its equivalent in oil) to an individual at any one time.

BC Cannabis Stores will be the province’s sole online cannabis retailer.