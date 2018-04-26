First Responders Cup in Peterborough raises $8,000 for mental health initiatives

The second annual First Responders Cup in Peterborough earlier this month raised about $8,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

The April 14 event at the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre featured six-person, co-ed teams participating in eight first responder fitness challenges over an eight-hour span. All funds went to the CMHA’s Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge branch.

The Kawartha Crossfit team captured the cup with the fastest cumulative time over all eight circuits.

The 2nd Annual First Responders Cup last Saturday was a huge success, raising $8, 000 for @cmhahkpr! Thank you to everyone who supported the athletes and the cause https://t.co/PCHf8aGgaX pic.twitter.com/PJlnVNMgrl Story continues below — Fleming College (@FlemingCollege) April 20, 2018

Twelve teams competed in the event hosted by Fleming College faculty member Jodi Van Engen and students in the college’s pre-service firefighter, paramedic, customs border services and police foundations programs.

“What an incredible day we had,” said Van Engen. “Despite the weather scare, we still had all 80 athletes attend and battle through eight hours of physical challenges. The 12 teams that competed were a mix of local first responders, students, faculty and community members.”

Students launched the First Responders Cup in 2017 after taking a mental health class that discussed post-traumatic stress disorder in the policing profession.

“The students wanted to eliminate stigma around the topic and help bring awareness to the community,” said Van Engen.

The event received support from local first responders including Peterborough Fire Services, Peterborough County-City Paramedics and the OPP.