Royal wedding: Prince William will be Prince Harry’s best man

Prince Harry has asked his brother, Prince William, to be the best man at his upcoming royal wedding to Meghan Markle.

“Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Kensington Palace announced Thursday. “The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.”

Harry served as William’s best man at his 2011 nuptials to Kate Middleton.

In January, William made a quip about his brother on a U.K. radio show.

“He hasn’t asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject,” said a jovial William.

He then went on to describe his close relationship with his brother.

“Our relationship is closer than it’s been because of the situation we’ve been through,” he said. “Losing our mother at a young age, it’s helped us travel through that difficult patch together. You’re like-minded. You go through similar things — it’s a bond, and it’s something you know you’ve tackled together and come out better for it.”

“That’s the thing about being a best mate, inevitably one of you is sometimes on an up, while the other is on a down,” he continued. “You’re always there for each other and repaying that favour.”

The remainder of Markle and Harry’s wedding parties have yet to be announced.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate the wedding, and the Dean of Windsor will conduct the service.

Pastry chef Claire Ptak of Violet Cakes in London will be baking the official wedding cake, and she said it’ll be a buttercream-topped, lemon elderflower flavoured cake, to “incorporate the bright flavours of spring.”

As for flowers, London florist Philippa Craddock is taking the lead. Markle’s favourite flower is the peony, so expect those to be plentiful.

The photographer for the big day will be Alexi Lubomirski, who snapped those now-infamous engagement photos.

The Royal Family announced it will be paying for the wedding in its entirety. (British taxpayers won’t be footing the bill.) Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding reportedly cost close to US$34 million.