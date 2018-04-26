QEII southbound closed after semi rollover spills diesel near Wetaskiwin

The driver of a semi truck was taken to hospital in Edmonton after his truck rolled on the QEII in central Alberta early Thursday morning, spilling the diesel it was hauling and shutting down a section of the road.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Highway 2 southbound, just south of Township Road 470 (Correction Road) near Wetaskiwin.

RCMP said the diesel being hauled “caused a hazard on and around the area of the rollover on Highway 2.” The 43-year-old driver was taken to the University of Alberta Hospital with undetermined injuries.

Southbound traffic on the QEII was being diverted to Exit 488 Correction line eastbound to Highway 2A. RCMP said alternative routes are Exit 516 to Highway 2A at Leduc, Exit 508 at Glenpark Road or Exit 497 at Highway 616.

The highway was expected to be closed for several hours while the diesel spill was cleaned up.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Global News is headed to the scene.

— More to come…