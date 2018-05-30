Ontario election 2018: King—Vaughan riding

Voters in King—Vaughan head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Marilyn LaFratte

PC: Stephen Lecce

NDP: Andrea Beal

Green: Greg Locke

Geography

The King-Vaughan electoral district coves and area of 430 square kilometers. It is located north of the Vaughan-Woodbridge electoral district, and south of both the York-Simcoe and Simcoe-Grey electoral districts. It is comprised of the city of Vaughan, and the township of King.

History

This is a new riding. It was created in 2015 by the Ontario Government in an effort to adjust provincial electoral map to bring it in line with the one used for federal elections. It was created from Oak Ridges-Markham and Vaughan. The 2018 Ontario general election will be the first time this riding will be contested.