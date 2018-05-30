Ontario election 2018: Eglinton—Lawrence riding

Voters in Eglinton—Lawrence head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Mike Colle (incumbent)

PC: Robin Martin

NDP: Robyn Vilde

Green: Reuben DeBoer

Geography

The riding is located in central Toronto and its boundaries are the rail line on the west where GO Transit Barrie line trains run, Highway 401 on the north, Yonge Street on the east and Eglinton Avenue West on the south.

History

Mike Colle, who most recently served as the Parliament Assistant to the Minister of Labour and deputy government whip, is seeking his seventh term as a MPP and was first elected provincially in 1995. Colle first represented the riding of Oakwood, which was previously held by the NDP, before becoming the MPP for Eglinton—Lawrence in 1999.