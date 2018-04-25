Saskatchewan Taxi Cab Association reminds drivers about proper insurance coverage

The Saskatchewan government has told the Workers Compensation Board (WCB) to review safety measures for cab drivers after a second violent attack within two years in Regina.

Earlier this month, Muhammad Umar, 34, was viciously stabbed in the neck and stomach. In 2016, another cab driver was stabbed in head, neck and back.

Now, the province has mandated the WCB to take a look at safety measures for drivers.

“The people at WCB have been tasked with looking at what coverage is available, what should be available, and what recommendations they can make,” Justice Minister Don Morgan said.

The Saskatchewan Taxi Cab Association is reminding drivers to ensure they have proper insurance coverage.

Umar’s brother, Wajid Ali, who is also a cab driver, took his concerns to the legislature earlier this week.

“Two concerns that we have as cab drivers, is we want some kind of coverage through WCB or SGI, and secondly, we want some safety shields in our cabs because this is the second incident that has happened in a couple years,” Ali said.

Umar was released from the hospital on Monday and is now back home with his family.

Ali said it will be months before he heals, and even longer before he heals mentally and emotionally.