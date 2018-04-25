Winnipeg Jets ready for second round series; Laine misses practice

The Winnipeg Jets practiced Wednesday morning in preparation for their second round series with the Nashville Predators. One player was noticeably absent.

Forward Patrik Laine was not on the ice. The sophomore sniper also left practice early on Tuesday and Sunday. But Jets’ head coach Paul Maurice was optimistic when asked if Laine would be able to play in Game 1 Friday night.

“I have an expectation that he’ll be there,” Maurice said following practice.

Defenceman Toby Enstrom and forward Nikolaj Ehlers both practiced for the second straight day and both appear to be good to go for Game 1. Enstrom has missed the team’s last 13 games, including the entire first-round series against Minnesota, with an upper body injury. Ehlers missed the series clinching Game 5 against the Wild with what Maurice called a “malaise.”

Forward Joel Armia skated for the second straight day with a yellow non-contact jersey. He suffered an upper body injury in Game 5 against Minnesota. His status is still questionable.

With the series against Nashville beginning Friday evening, the Jets will have had a week off in between games. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck doesn’t expect any lapses in the team’s game despite the extended layoff.

“No I don’t think so. I think we’re all ready,” Hellebuyck said. “This time of year, we’ve all had enough practice, we’ve all had enough games. As long as we’re feeling good, we’re gonna go and play well.”

“It’s the playoffs, it’s easy not to get casual,” added Ehlers. “This is what we’ve been working for for a while now, and we’re here now so this is the exciting part, everybody in this room wants it and we go out there every single practice and work for it.”

Game 1 in Nashville is Friday evening at 7 p.m. central time.