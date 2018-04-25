Jets hosting viewing party at Bell MTS Place for 2nd round road games

If you decided that a road trip to Nashville was out of your price range, the Winnipeg Jets have an alternative to watch their second round road games.

Instead of watching it at home, you can pay $10 to watch it on the big screen above the ice at Bell MTS Place.

Tickets to watch Game 1 will go on sale Thursday at 1 p.m. with proceeds going to the True North Foundation. Tickets for later games will go on sale once the series schedule is finalized and released by the NHL.

Doors to the arena will open at 6 p.m. Friday, one hour ahead of puck drop in Nashville.

All concessions will be open as the team expects a sold-out crowd dressed in white to show up.

The team will also be giving out “We Are Winnipeg” rally towels, as they did for each home game in round 1.