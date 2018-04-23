‘It’s the same mindset’: Winnipeg Jets ready for round 2 matchup with Nashville

The Winnipeg Jets will play the NHL’s top team in the second round of the playoffs.

The Nashville Predators advanced to the second round Sunday night with a 5-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6.

The Predators took the series four games to two.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets advance to 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Jets advanced last Friday when they defeated the Minnesota Wild in five games.

The Jets-Predators series will begin later this week. Nashville will have home ice advantage, having finished first in the NHL during the regular season.

The Jets went 2-3 against the Predators during the regular season, and finished just three points behind Nashville.

READ MORE: Children’s book predicts Winnipeg Jets will win the Stanley Cup

“It might be similar to what you saw in the regular season,” Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Monday. “The elements are fairly similar. Great goaltending, back ends that are really involved in the game. Forwards that can skate and stay on the puck and are hard on the puck.”

Jets defenceman Tyler Myers said the team needs to stick to what got them to this point if they want to have success against Nashville.

“It’s really what has given us a lot of wins this year is just focusing on what we have to do, not looking too far ahead.Whether it’s Nashville or anybody else, it’s the same prep, it’s the same mindset going in against them.”

The two teams combined to score 41 goals during their five regular season meetings, but forward Adam Lowry thinks things might tighten up once the puck drops for Game 1.

“Both teams are going to be looking to try to clamp down defensively. I think we’re going to try to avoid the 6-5 games like we had in the regular season. It’s going to be a tight checking series. Both teams can score, both teams can defend, it’s going to be a good series.”

“(The games) are more fun,” Maurice added. “There’s more energy. You got to be on right from the time the puck drops against Nashville, right straight through.”

Maurice also said he’s optimistic that Mathieu Perreault could return at some point in the series. He’s been out with an upper body injury that he suffered in Game 1 against Minnesota. Maurice also said goaltender Steve Mason could return to back up starter Connor Hellebuyck.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets call up Michael Hutchinson after injury to Steve Mason

Game 1 will be played in Nashville on either Thursday or Friday evening.