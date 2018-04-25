Citizen’s arrest ends hour-long Vancouver crime spree

A 23-year-old Calgary man has been nabbed after an hour-long Vancouver crime spree where he allegedly snatched a purse, stole a van and robbed a restaurant before being caught by nearby witnesses.

It all started on Tuesday at around 3 p.m. on Main Street and East King Edward Avenue where a man allegedly grabbed the purse of a 64-year-old woman from behind. The woman struggled before she fell to the ground and was taken to hospital with minor injuries while the man took off with her purse.

A few minutes later, police received reports of a stolen 1999 Toyota van that was taken after it was left running on Main Street near East 19th Avenue.

Shortly after that, a man in his 20s was allegedly seen robbing a restaurant cash register on Kingsway near Fraser Street, before two individuals chased the man and eventually held him down until police arrived.

Walker Franciscas Frijters has been charged with robbery, two counts of theft, assault, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Frijters remains under police custody,

