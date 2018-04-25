Environment
April 25, 2018 2:04 pm

Flood advisory issued for communities along Saint John River

Farmland is flooded and houses are surrounded by the flood waters of the St. John River in Maugerville south of Fredericton, on Sunday, May 7, 2017. NBEMO is advising people living near the St. John River and its tributaries to remain on alert in the coming days as water levels are near or above flood stage in many regions.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray)
Another flood advisory has been issued by New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) for residents in communities along the Saint John River.

EMO says the combination of mild temperatures and melting snow in northern regions of the province has created a recipe for flooding.

There are several areas covered in the advisory, including Fredericton, Quispamsis/Saint John, Saint-François, Clair/Fort Kent, Saint-Hilaire, Nashwaak River, Maugerville, Jemseg, Grand Lake, Sheffield/Lakeville Corner and Oak Point.

EMO is reminding residents in these communities to take necessary precautions, including moving belongings to higher ground, avoiding banks and waterways, and to not cross the ice with vehicles.

New Brunswick EMO is also asking the public to report rising water levels to them.

