Flood advisory issued for communities along Saint John River

Another flood advisory has been issued by New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) for residents in communities along the Saint John River.

EMO says the combination of mild temperatures and melting snow in northern regions of the province has created a recipe for flooding.

READ MORE: Communities brace for widespread rain and possible flooding across New Brunswick

There are several areas covered in the advisory, including Fredericton, Quispamsis/Saint John, Saint-François, Clair/Fort Kent, Saint-Hilaire, Nashwaak River, Maugerville, Jemseg, Grand Lake, Sheffield/Lakeville Corner and Oak Point.

EMO is reminding residents in these communities to take necessary precautions, including moving belongings to higher ground, avoiding banks and waterways, and to not cross the ice with vehicles.

READ MORE: Volunteers develop new app to help New Brunswickers stay up-to-date on flood risks

New Brunswick EMO is also asking the public to report rising water levels to them.