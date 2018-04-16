Communities brace for widespread rain and possible flooding across New Brunswick

New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is actively monitoring the province’s water courses, particularly along the Saint John River Basin, as significant rainfall is expected across the province in the coming days.

Joy Bogart has been spending a lot of time watching the Saint John River, which runs through the backyard of her home in Jemseg, N.B.

During the 13 years she’s lived in Jemseg, she’s had a few close calls, with rising water levels inching close to her doorstep.

“We could have rain and rain and rain, and naturally a lot of it is dependent on what they get up north. Just because we have very little snow here right now, it’s not a reflection of what’s going to happen with the river, so it is anxiety causing,” Bogart said.

According to EMO, water levels appear to be rather stable at this point and they don’t foresee any flooding in the upcoming days. But Mother Nature can be rather unpredictable, so those living in low-lying areas are reminded to keep a close eye on water levels.

They’re also being reminded to remain vigilant and stay informed on any developments over the next 48 hours.

“This isn’t the time to be playing down near riverbanks. The water is cold, potentially moving fast and carrying debris. Everyone needs to exercise some common sense and make sure they’re not doing anything that could endanger themselves,” explains Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for EMO.

Ice jams continue to be a concern in waterways and, although it may seem like a no-brainer, people are being reminded to stay off the ice.

Updates on information related to the potential for flooding or ice jams, including 24/7 emergency updates, can be found on EMO’s website.