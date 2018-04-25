Saskatoon weather outlook: first 20 degree heat streak of 2018 ahead

Saskatoon’s first 20 degree heat streak of 2018 slides in.

Wednesday

After reaching 20 degrees for the first time in 2018 — and in over six months — on Tuesday, temperatures fell back to 2 degrees overnight as clouds rolled back in.

A cold front with some scattered showers slid through in the morning, kicking up cool northerly winds gusting upwards of 45 km/h as we warmed into the mid-teens before noon.

Skies clear during the afternoon with a few cumulus clouds potentially bubbling up with a slight chance of an isolated shower with a bit of instability as we climb up a few degrees further into the teens.

Wednesday Night

Those clouds will clear out quickly Wednesday evening and remain clear through the night as we cool back down toward the freezing mark.

Thursday

-5 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Thursday morning as you’re heading out the door as high pressure keeps skies clear and sunny.

Winds will pick up during the day with gusts over 40 km/h possible as we climb up to an afternoon high around the 20 degree mark.

Friday

Pure blue skies and sunshine continue on Friday as the heart of the upper ridge of heat pushes in across the region.

Daytime highs should once again spring up into the low 20s during the day as we finally get a break from the wind.

Weekend Outlook

A breezy southerly wind will further propel the mercury up into the mid-20s on Saturday with lots of sunshine before clouds roll back in on Sunday along with an afternoon high in the low 20s as a system bringing precipitation early next week pushes in.

