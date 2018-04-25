2 suspects arrested in brutal killing of B.C. man in Peru

WARNING: Footage in the video above contains disturbing content and may not be suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Authorities in Peru have detained two men suspected in the lynching of a B.C. man.

The suspects were identified through a video posted on social media that appears to show the killing of Sebastian Woodroffe. It is believed a lynch mob murdered him because they thought he was responsible for the death of an Indigenous leader.

Woodroffe, from the Comox Valley, had travelled to Peru to study hallucinogenic medicine.

He’s believed to have been studying with 81-year-old Olivia Arévalo, a traditional healer of the Shipibo-Conibo tribe, who was shot to death on Thursday at her home in the Amazon rainforest.

READ MORE: B.C. man identified as victim killed by vigilante mob in Peru

Police did not investigate his death until cellphone video on local media showed a man believed to be Woodroffe being dragged by the neck.

WATCH: Warning, disturbing content: Friends of Sebastian Woodroffe say Peru mob killed the wrong man

Woodroffe’s friend, Alison Jones, told Global News she was sick to her stomach when she saw the video.

“Nobody should ever, ever go through what he went through,” she said.

Friends are certain the lynch mob got the wrong man.

“It is absolutely not something he is capable of, in any way, in any state,” said Jones.

READ MORE: Canadian man killed in Peru after being accused of murdering Indigenous healer: authorities

Woodroffe’s family is asking for privacy at this time.