B.C. man identified as victim killed by vigilante mob in Peru

Canadian officials are investigating the death of a B.C. man in Peru.

Sebastian Woodroffe from the Comox Valley had travelled to Peru to study hallucinogenic medicine.

He’s believed to have been studying with 81-year-old Olivia Arévalo, a traditional healer of the Shipibo-Conibo tribe, who was shot to death on Thursday at her home in the Amazon rainforest.

Police said Woodroffe was killed that same day by a vigilante mob.

Police did not investigate his death until cellphone video on local media showed a man believed to be Woodroffe being dragged by the neck.

The video shows a man groaning in a puddle near a thatched-roof structure as another man puts a rope around his neck and drags him with others looking on.

It’s believed Woodroffe was initially blamed for Arévalo’s murder and his body was found in an unmarked grave on Saturday.

Global Affairs Canada says it’s providing assistance to the Woodroffe family.