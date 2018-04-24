Money can’t buy you love, Kelowna woman finds out after spending $2,000

You can’t put a price on love but $2,000 might be a good start.

That’s how much Lisa Huber paid to a Kelowna dating site that promised her the moon.

“The contract said they would supply you with one date per month. So 12 dates in a year,” Huber said.

But things didn’t turn out that way.

“To date, I’ve had one date,” she said.

Huber’s one and only date was last September – two months after she registered with the site and paid her fee.

She was getting worried because she hadn’t heard from Magnetix’s owner, Julie Clitheroe, in a while.

“So I did question her in January that I hadn’t heard from her. She basically told me that they were right on track and that I should be patient,” Huber said.

But Huber’s patience had run out and she wanted her $2,000 returned.

“I would love to get my money back and I’m sure there would be other people out there who would love to get their money back as well,” she said.

Huber is right. A quick search of Magnetix shows there were some unhappy customers — some dating back to 2012.

One former client writes:

“I paid out almost $1500 to Magnetix, Kelowna, BC, because I was told by Julie, the owner, that she had a huge library of potential dates for me to meet. Did not happen. She completely oversold her company.”

While another former customer writes:

“What a total disappointment….paid and no dates…Don’t waste your money and time with this site. Can’t believe they’re still in business.”

Turns out Magnetix is no longer in business. Owner, Julie Clitheroe, sent an email to Huber last week saying she’s closing Magnetix and that all of the company’s data is being turned over to another dating site in Vancouver.

Calls and emails to Clitheroe were not returned.

So Huber is out $2,000 and admits she’ll likely never get her money back.

And as for her search for love goes — she’s going to try the old-fashioned way.

“I think I’m just going to try to get myself out there a little more and do more things around town and try and go the old-fashioned route for a while.”