$210K silver bars, guns and ammunition stolen from Edmonton retiree

Edmonton police are investigating after pricey silver bars, registered guns and ammunition were stolen from an acreage in the city’s northeast earlier this month.

At around 5:45 p.m. on April 11, police were called to a property on the northeast city limits to a report of a break and enter.

Police said the suspect(s) cut the lock off a vehicle gate on the acreage, then broke into the home and stole a number of registered firearms worth nearly $20,000. A large amount of ammunition was also stolen.

Officers said the suspects(s) then broke into the garage, broke into a safe and stole several silver bars worth a total of $210,000.

Police are hopeful the items will be found and returned to the rightful owner, an Edmonton retiree.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.