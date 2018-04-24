Police arrest Kelowna bank robbery suspect

Police arrested a Kelowna bank robbery suspect 13 hours after a brazen noon hour robbery in downtown Kelowna.

The incident happened on Monday around 12:15 p.m. at a Bank of Nova Scotia branch on Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue.

RCMP said they were able to identify the suspect thanks to video surveillance footage from the bank.

That night police arrested the suspect when they recognized him while responding to a reported disturbance in the 600 block of Lequime Road just after 1:00 a.m.

The 31-year-old Kelowna man remains in police custody.