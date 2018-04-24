Suspect wanted after woman attacked at Clareview Transit Centre

Edmonton police are searching for a suspect after a woman was attacked in the parking lot at the Clareview Transit Centre earlier this month.

At around 6 a.m. on April 11, police said a 41-year-old woman was attacked after leaving her vehicle at the northeast Edmonton transit station.

Police said the woman was searching inside her vehicle when she was attacked from behind by a man who grabbed her hair and forcefully struck her head against the vehicle several times. The woman fell to the ground and was kicked by the suspect, police said in a media release Tuesday.

Another woman tried to intervene, but was also pushed to the ground, according to police. The attacker left the scene on foot.

Police are now hoping to speak to the woman who tried to step in and help, as well as another male witness who ran to the woman’s aid.

The Edmonton Police Service released a composite sketch of the suspect on Tuesday in hopes of identifying the man.

He is described as a white male in his early 20s, approximately five foot four inches to five foot seven inches tall. He has medium-length blond or red hair that was sticking out of a black toque. Police said he has a small amount of facial hair and was wearing a black winter jacket, cream coloured pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the attack is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.