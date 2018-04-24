Police investigate possible gunshots in Upper Stoney Creek

Police are looking to identify two persons of interest as they investigate suspicious activity in an Upper Stoney Creek townhouse complex.

Officers were called to Echovalley Drive on Monday night to investigate what was described as a potential shooting more than 13 hours earlier.

Witnesses have described seeing two men running away from the scene, while a third ran into one of the units after what sounded like gunshots was heard sometime around 8 a.m.

Hamilton police have since canvassed homes in the area and are looking for two suspects dressed in construction-type clothing and wearing yellow construction hats with white breathing masks over their faces.

Any other witnesses who may have heard or seen suspicious activity on Monday around 8 a.m. are asked to call Det. Const. Greg Mills at 905-546-2957.

Echovalley Drive runs off Mud Street, just west of Upper Centennial Parkway.