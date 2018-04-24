Canada
Provincial and federal governments commit $75K on ‘BC Wine Centre of Excellence’ feasibility study

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

A scenic shot of an Okanagan vineyard. The provincial and federal governments are studying the creation of what they are calling a 'BC Wine Centre of Excellence' to support the province's wine industry.

The provincial and federal governments are spending $75,000 on a feasibility study on the creation of a BC Wine Centre of Excellence.

“A BC Wine Centre of Excellence would serve as an educational platform for B.C.’s wine and tourism industry, helping visitors learn more about our province’s unique wine-growing regions, as well as the wine making process,” MP for Kelowna-Lake Country Stephen Fuhr’s office said in a media release.

The study should be done by this summer.

There is no word yet on exactly where the centre would be built.

