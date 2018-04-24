LISTEN: The future of employment in B.C.’s trades industry

With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future.

Going into the trades industry is not the first choice for many, but CEO of the Industry Training Authority says that’s because many wrongly think they can’t have a successful career in trades.

Gary Herman says more and more people are needed as the industry continues to grow. He says a good example is construction, where a young person can be an electrician, or a carpenter or go into estimating, project management, or open your own company.

He says many of the career options are also designated as “red seal trades,” which means it’s one of 57 trades that allows you to work anywhere in Canada and different parts around the world.

No matter what you choose, Herman says those looking to go into trades have a lot of career opportunities as the industry continues to prosper.

