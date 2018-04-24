5 New Brunswick men arrested in drug investigation linked to Hells Angels

RCMP say five men in New Brunswick, believed to be members of outlaw motorcycle gangs, have been arrested as part of a lengthy drug trafficking investigation.

The RCMP New Brunswick Federal and Serious Organized Crime Unit made the arrests in various locations in northern New Brunswick on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Police in Quebec make several dozen Hells Angels-related arrests

According to police, the investigation into cocaine trafficking on the Acadian Peninsula and Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria counties started in November 2016.

Investigators determined the drugs were linked back to the Hells Angels in Quebec, but said those arrested are not members of the Hells Angels. They are, however, believed to be linked to other outlaw motorcycle gangs in New Brunswick and Quebec.

“Outlaw motorcycle groups are a priority for the RCMP. We continue to monitor outlaw motorcycle gangs’ interest in expanding any operation and their criminal activity,” said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh in a news release.

“As a result of this priority, we were able to make arrests related to drug trafficking in New Brunswick.”

Four of the men arrested are from Allardville, N.B. and the fifth is from Évangéline, N.B. They range in age from 40 to 58.

READ MORE: Halifax police say Hells Angels member and 2 others face multiple charges after drug raid

They are scheduled to appear in Bathurst Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.

The New Brunswick investigation took place at the same time Sûreté du Québec were conducting their own investigation into outlaw motorcycle groups. RCMP say the two investigations were separate, but they did have some information in common.