IIU investigating Winnipeg police cruiser crash that injured 73-year-old

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is looking into what caused a police cruiser to crash into a business over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, Winnipeg police were in a cruiser travelling southbound on Main Street with sirens on.

A northbound car was trying to turn left onto Polson Avenue, directly into the path of the police car.

After colliding with the other vehicle, the cruiser ended up inside a convenience store.

Both officers suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car was unharmed, but the 73-year-old passenger suffered a collapsed lung and fractured right ankle. She was admitted to hospital.

Due to the nature of the injuries, Manitoba’s police watchdog is mandated to investigate what happened. The IIU looks into all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.