Criminal profile of person believed to have killed 13-year-old Marrisa Shen released

Nine months after the homicide of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen, whose body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has released a criminal profile of the person believed to be responsible for her death.

IHIT investigators worked together with RCMP’s Behavioural Sciences Group to develop a profile of who they believed was responsible.

Profilers believe the unknown offender may have lived near the area at the time and may have demonstrated any of the following behaviours following Shen’s death:

Unexpectedly moved (either permanently or temporarily)

Uncharacteristically avoided the Central Park area

Withdrew from social or family activities

Missed work or scheduled appointments

Showed suicidal gestures or attempts

Showed interest or special attention to the media coverage related to Marrisa Shen’s death

Increased or decreased his or her drug and/or alcohol use

Shen was reported missing on July 18 by her parents. Her body was found at the park seven hours later.

“There continues to be a high degree of public interest in the homicide of Miss Shen,” said Cpl. Frank Jang in a release. “I strongly urge anyone with information or anyone who may recognize these characteristics and behaviours in someone they know, to please come forward and speak with IHIT.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.