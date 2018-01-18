6 month anniversary of homicide of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen

Thursday marks the six-month anniversary of the homicide of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen in Burnaby.

Shen was reported missing by her parents on July 18, and her body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park seven hours later.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has confirmed there have been no arrests made in the case and no one has been criminally charged in connection with her homicide.

They still believe she was the victim of a random attack.

IHIT has now launched a website MarrisaShen.org with updated images and a video.

The video shows her entering a Tim Hortons near Central Park at 6:09 p.m.

She holds the door for a man who is leaving. Shen then walks into the lobby and looks forward. She is wearing a black shirt, jean shorts and runners.

At 7:37 p.m., Shen walks across the lobby and throws several items into the trash. She then leaves the Tim Hortons.

Police believe these are the last images of Shen alive.

In the past, investigators have confirmed Shen was home until dinnertime, and that at 5 p.m. she spoke to someone on the phone and was not in distress.

It is unknown if she was alone at this time. At 6 p.m. Shen left her home near Central Park, and by 11:30 p.m. her family had reported her missing to police.

Tragically, her body was found at 1:10 a.m. July 18.

IHIT to give an update on investigation into Marrisa Shen homicide. To date, no arrests made, no one has been criminally charged.

“IHIT recognizes the high level of public interest in this case,” Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT said on Thursday.

“We want to find who murdered Marrisa Shen. To arrest that individual.”

Burnaby council has approved a plan to add more bike patrols, more bylaw officers, and look at installing security cameras to key entrances of Central Park.

IHIT has previously acknowledged public frustration with this case and the lack of updates.

“These investigations are ongoing. Homicide investigations can be lengthy, we have said that many times before,” Cpl. Meghan Foster of IHIT said in September.

“We appreciate the frustration and how there are many unanswered questions in regards to Marrisa’s death. We’re working tirelessly to try and collect those answers. We ask that people just have patience and hope we’ll have some answers soon.”