Toronto sign dimmed, flags lowered to honour victims of deadly van attack

The City of Toronto is paying tribute to those who lost their lives or were injured Monday, when a van plowed into pedestrians alongside a stretch of Yonge Street.

Flags at Toronto City Hall and Metro Hall have been lowered, and the Toronto sign has been dimmed.

The Toronto Sign has been dimmed and the official flags at Toronto City Hall, all Civic Centres and Metro Hall will be flown at half-mast until further notice to mark the tragic events that took place today. pic.twitter.com/4fNVQbEiJb — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) April 23, 2018

The city said in a tweet Monday evening that flags will fly at half-mast until further notice in honour of the 10 that were killed in North York, and the 15 that were injured.

The flag at Queen’s Park was also lowered.

Flag lowered at Queen’s Park. pic.twitter.com/fkQDc2bJRE — Jamie Bradburn (@jbcurio) April 23, 2018

Flag at Queen’s Park being lowered to half-mast by Legislative security staff. pic.twitter.com/TeCc0Lo50r — Beckie Codd-Downey (@beckiecd) April 23, 2018

Toronto Mayor John Tory expressed his condolences to the victims in a statement on Monday afternoon.

“My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the nine people killed and 16 injured in today’s cowardly and incomprehensible attack in Toronto,” he said.

“This is a time when this community should come together,” the mayor added at a press conference.

“These are not the kinds of things that we expect to happen in this city. We hope they don’t happen anywhere in the world, but we especially don’t expect them to happen in Toronto.”

And that’s exactly what people in the city have done following the attack.

Many have used the hashtags #TorontoStrong and #CanadaStrong in wake of the tragic event to summon togetherness and support for those involved.

A memorial wall has also been set up near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, with many residents stopping by and penning messages.

Mississauga, Ont., Mayor Bonnie Crombie tweeted Monday that the neighbouring city will also lower its flags in solidarity.

In light of the devastating tragedy on Yonge Street today, I have asked that our flags be lowered in honour of the victims, their families, the first responders and the entire Toronto community. Now is a time to come together. #Mississauga stands with #TorontoStrong — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) April 23, 2018

“Now is a time to come together,” Crombie wrote. “Mississauga stands with #TorontoStrong.”

Other nearby cities, such as Burlington, Ont., have also done the same.

