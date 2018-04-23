2 Humboldt Broncos upgraded to serious condition

The condition of two of the remaining six players recovering in a Saskatoon hospital after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been upgraded.

Saskatchewan Health Authority officials said two people who were listed in critical condition late last week have been upgraded to serious.

They are not releasing any other information due to privacy legislation, but said no one remains in critical condition.

The Broncos were on their way to Nipawin on April 6 for a SJHL playoff game when the team bus collided with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of highways 35 and 335.

The crash left 16 players and staff dead and 13 injured. The driver of the semi was not injured.

RCMP have confirmed the tractor-trailer was in the intersection at the time of the deadly collision but said it could be weeks, or even months, for investigators to determine exactly what happened.

There was an outpouring of support following the crash, with over $15 million donated to a GoFundMe fundraiser for the victims.