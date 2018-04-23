Metro Vancouver Board to revisit controversial pay bump on Friday

Members of the Metro Vancouver Board will re-examine a controversial pay bump that would give board members a one-time retirement allowance and 15 per cent pay increase.

In a statement, Chair Greg Moore said the motion to reconsider the pay hike came after they “received tremendous amount of feedback,” noting that they “clearly missed the mark with respect to the new remuneration bylaw.”

“It is a sign of good leadership to admit a mistake and change directions, this is exactly what this motion will do,” the statement read.

The pay increase came after it was announced that board members would lose the municipal officers’ allowance, which made a portion of their income not subject to tax.

As to whether board members could put forward a motion to tweak the current decision, North Vancouver Mayor Darrell Mussatto said it’s a possibility, but thinks it’s unlikely.

“I think 100 per cent of us will say it was the wrong thing to do, to vote for the pay increase,” Mussatto said. “You know we’re human beings, we made a mistake, we shouldn’t have done that.”

The decision to reconsider the pay hike came after a massive public outrage to a majority vote from Metro Vancouver directors to approve the one-time pay increase for every year of service.

Talks of the motion will be heard at the upcoming board meeting on Friday.